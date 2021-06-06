Netflix is removing a huge number of movies and TV shows this month

Netflix is about to take down a large number of titles.
The streaming service doesn’t publicise the films and TV show it’s removing each month.
But should you search for a title that happens to be leaving over the coming weeks, Netflix will let you know that you only have a short space of time to finish watching it before it vanishes.
Below, we have collated the full list of everything leaving Netflix for the remainder of this month (find the list of everything being added to the service in June here).
6 June
Best Neighbours
Farce
Freezer’s Campaign
From Japan to Egypt
The Front Runner
Gloria Bell
The Hangover
The Hangover Part 2
The Hangover Part 3
It’s Okay, Buddy
Ms Mammy
The Republic of Imbaba
Sameer Abu Alneel
Step Outside
The Thief and the Imbecile
7 June
Alpha and Omega
Dirt
Searching for Bobby Fischer
8 June
A New Capitalism
10 June
Black Butterfly
Black Snow
Destination Wedding
LEGO Friends: Masters of Spinjitsu: Happy Birthday to You!
LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitsu: Happy Birthday to You!
11 June
LEGO Friends: The Power of Friendship
Q Ball
12 June
Addicted to Life
Don’t Crack Under Pressure
Don’t Crack Under Pressure 2
Don’t Crack Under Pressure 3
Magnetic
13 June
The Ant’s Scream
The Cell
Convict
Filmflam
The Right One
Savage Raghda
Welcome to Marwen
15 June
Five Feet Apart
Humsafar
The Karate Kid (1984)
LEGO House – Home of the Brick
Memory Games
Prince Avalanche
Red Corner
Red Dwarf series one to eight
Zindagi Gulzar Hai season one
16 June
The Grandmaster
18 June
Antariksha Ke Rakhwale
Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers
Club Friday The Series 7
Dragonkala Ka Rahasya
Love Rhythms – Accidental Daddy
Samudri Lootere
Super Bheem Bana Vajraveer
The Underwear
19 June
Jurassic World
20 June
American Dreamer
An Upper Egyptian (Wahid Saeiday)
Angel of Mine
Bewildered Bolbol (Bolbol Hayran)
Bridge of Spies
The Chord
Mary, Queen of Scots
Ocean’s 8
21 June
Mock the Week multiple series
23 June
Cooking on High season one