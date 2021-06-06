Netflix is removing a huge number of movies and TV shows this month

Netflix is about to take down a large number of titles.

The streaming service doesn’t publicise the films and TV show it’s removing each month.

But should you search for a title that happens to be leaving over the coming weeks, Netflix will let you know that you only have a short space of time to finish watching it before it vanishes.

Below, we have collated the full list of everything leaving Netflix for the remainder of this month (find the list of everything being added to the service in June here).

6 June

Best Neighbours

Farce

Freezer’s Campaign

From Japan to Egypt

The Front Runner

Gloria Bell

Check out Julianne Moore in ‘Gloria Bell’ before film is removed from Netflix (Sony Pictures Releasing International)

The Hangover

The Hangover Part 2

The Hangover Part 3

It’s Okay, Buddy

Ms Mammy

The Republic of Imbaba

Sameer Abu Alneel

Step Outside

The Thief and the Imbecile

Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis, Ed Helms and Justin Bartha in ‘The Hangover’ (Warner Bros Pictures)

7 June

Alpha and Omega

Dirt

Searching for Bobby Fischer

8 June

A New Capitalism

10 June

Black Butterfly

Black Snow

Destination Wedding

LEGO Friends: Masters of Spinjitsu: Happy Birthday to You!

LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitsu: Happy Birthday to You!

11 June

LEGO Friends: The Power of Friendship

Q Ball

12 June

Addicted to Life

Don’t Crack Under Pressure

Don’t Crack Under Pressure 2

Don’t Crack Under Pressure 3

Magnetic

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder reunite in comedy two-hander ‘Destination Wedding’ (YouTube)

13 June

The Ant’s Scream

The Cell

Convict

Filmflam

The Right One

Savage Raghda

Welcome to Marwen

15 June

Five Feet Apart

Humsafar

The Karate Kid (1984)

LEGO House – Home of the Brick

Memory Games

Prince Avalanche

Red Corner

Red Dwarf series one to eight

Zindagi Gulzar Hai season one

16 June

The Grandmaster

All eight series of ‘Red Dwarf’ are leaving Netflix (Handout/PA Wire)

18 June

Antariksha Ke Rakhwale

Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers

Club Friday The Series 7

Dragonkala Ka Rahasya

Love Rhythms – Accidental Daddy

Samudri Lootere

Super Bheem Bana Vajraveer

The Underwear

19 June

Jurassic World

The Indominus Rex launches an attack in ‘Jurassic World’ (AP)

20 June

American Dreamer

An Upper Egyptian (Wahid Saeiday)

Angel of Mine

Bewildered Bolbol (Bolbol Hayran)

Bridge of Spies

The Chord

Mary, Queen of Scots

Ocean’s 8

21 June

Mock the Week multiple series

23 June

Cooking on High season one