Nathalie Emmanuel On Her Game Of Thrones Nude Scenes

“I’ve had people challenge me.”
On a recent episode of the podcast Make It Reign with Josh Smith, the actor explained how the nude scenes she shot for the show affected her acting career at large.
When I did Game of Thrones, I agreed toward certain nude scenes or nudity within the show,” she said. “And the perception from other projects, when the role required nudity, that I was just open to do anything because I did it on that one show.”
“What people didn’t realize is I agreed [to] terms and specific things for that one particular project, and that doesn’t necessarily apply to all projects.”
“I’ve had people challenge me and be like, ‘But this part requires that,’ and I said, ‘That’s fine if you require that in the part; I don’t feel comfortable doing that level of nudity. I will do this amount, you know, I can do this, which I think is necessary for the part.'”
Emmanuel also explained that, in the instances where someone would say that there’s a “need” for a nude scene, “I would be, like, ‘Well, thank you very much, I appreciate your interest but that’s just not what I feel is necessary for this part and it’s a difference of opinion and creative differences and that’s fine.’”
Luckily, Emmanuel also said that she’s rarely encountered a situation in which her wishes haven’t been respected.
“Nine times out of 10, people are much more solutions-based and want to come to a compromise,” she explained.
Listen to the whole episode here — and if you’re wondering where you can catch Emmanuel next, she’s appearing in F9: The Fast Saga later this month.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!