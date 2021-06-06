Miami’s Bitcoin Conference Accepts BTC for Covid Tests By CoinQuora



Miami's Bitcoin Conference Accepts BTC for Covid Tests



Progressive (NYSE:) Care is providing rapid Covid-19 tests near Miami’s 2021 conference.

The pharmacy is accepting Bitcoin (BTC) payment.

Miami is hoping to be a huge future tech hot spot.

Progressive Care is providing rapid Covid-19 tests at a pharmacy near the Bitcoin 2021 Conference in Miami. It is accepting Bitcoin payments for those taking these rapid tests.

Miami’s Bitcoin 2021 conference saw thousands of visitors from all over the world. So far, it is labeled as the largest crypto event in history.

Progressive Care anticipates over 50,000 visitors who will be attending the conference. To anyone who needs it, the pharmacy will provide rapid Covid-19 tests.

In the conference spirit, the pharmacy accepts Bitcoin (BTC) payments for the rapid Covid-19 tests. Additionally, CEO and Chairman of Progressive Care, Alan Jay Weisberg, said that the brand believes in the future of blockchain technologies.

Moreso, he adds,

“This is an excellent alternative for post-pandemic tourists coming into our communities from abroad. It also allows those with an alternative view of payment systems to get the testing services they require as we strive to maintain a shield against a fresh resurgence of this terrible virus.”

In addition, Weisberg says that the healthcare brand is currently working to become the leading testing destination in certain industries. Specifically, it will provide rapid Covid-19 testing solutions to a wide array of institutions.

These will include global Fortune 500 entertainment companies, international airlines, chain restaurants, financial institutions, and corporate employers. So far, the brand has completed testing over 10,000 people for Covid-19.

Overall, the brand has made over one million dollars in testing revenues alone. Thus, Weisberg is eager to welcome Bitcoin holders to the brand’s locations for any of their Covid-19 testing needs.

Furthermore, the conference is in line with Miami’s vision of incorporating Bitcoin into the city’s balance sheet. Consequently, Miami’s government leaders are hoping to turn the city into a future tech hot spot.

In particular, Francis Suarez, the Mayor of Miami, is quite taken by the power of Bitcoin. He even began initiating Bitcoin mining in the city to secure Miami as the Bitcoin mining capital of the future.

