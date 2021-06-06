Mexico Exit Poll Shows Super Majority Unlikely for AMLO Alliance

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s party took the lead in midterm elections for the lower house of Congress on Sunday, according to an exit poll, but the survey suggested his ruling coalition won’t retain a two-thirds majority needed to pass constitutional reforms.

The provisional tally showed the president’s Morena party took home 40% of the vote, according to the exit poll by El Financiero newspaper, while its allies the Green Party and Worker’s Party won 4% and 3%, respectively. Opposition parties followed Morena, with 21% for the PRI and 20% for the PAN, the survey showed.

Morena and its allies need to keep, or come close to retaining, their current two-thirds majority in the lower house for Lopez Obrador to pass sweeping changes to the country’s energy sector. Also up for grabs in Mexico’s biggest ever election by number of candidates are 15 state governorships and hundreds of city halls and local legislatures.

Despite appearing to improve on its 2018 return of 37% of the vote, Morena could lose seats because of gains by the opposition coalition, but also due to a rule limiting parties from holding a significantly higher proportion of seats than the amount of votes it won.