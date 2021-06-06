Merkel’s conservatives win resounding victory in crunch state election – exit poll

Article content

BERLIN — Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives won a resounding victory in a state election in eastern Germany on Sunday, boosting conservative leader Armen Laschet, who hopes to succeed her in September’s national election.

An exit poll for public broadcaster MDR had the Christian Democrats (CDU) on 36%, up more than 6 points on five years ago, and far ahead of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), who were on 22.5%, slightly down on the previous election. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt, editing by Kirsti Knolle)