Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Speak On Baby Girl, Lili

Congrats to the happy couple!!
Archie is now a big brother!!!
The little bundle of joy was given the meaningful name of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Lilibet is in honor of her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. And of course, Diana pays tribute to Harry’s beloved mother, Princess Di.
The couple shared their thoughts on their Archewell Foundation website. “On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili,” they wrote.
“She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe.”
“Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family,” they concluded.
Congrats to the happy parents!
