Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Speak On Baby Girl, Lili

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
9

Congrats to the happy couple!!


Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Archie is now a big brother!!!


Toby Melville / Getty Images

The little bundle of joy was given the meaningful name of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Lilibet is in honor of her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. And of course, Diana pays tribute to Harry’s beloved mother, Princess Di.


Stuart C. Wilson /
Anwar Hussein / Getty Images

But they’re gonna call her Lili for short, which I absolutely love!

The couple shared their thoughts on their Archewell Foundation website. “On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili,” they wrote.


Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

“She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe.”


Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

“Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family,” they concluded.


Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

Congrats to the happy parents!

