Kourtney Kardashian’s Blink-182 Video Is So Cute

And you’ve likely noticed that they’re usually a littleee over the top.
Exhibit C: The now-infamous video of Kourtney sucking Travis’s thumb that, believe it or not, was intentionally shared on social media.
So in light of all that, I was pleasantly surprised when the reality TV star showed her love in an underrated way this weekend.
In a recent TikTok, Kourtney and her friend Addison Rae sang along to “Think About Me,” by Blink-182.
They wore Blink-182 hoodies and sang into hairbrushes, and the whole thing was really simple and sweet.
Apparently, Travis thought so, too! He shared a picture of Kourtney in the hoodie to his Instagram Story with a heart, and then she added it to her own Story with a couple emojis.
Cute! Now, excuse me while I order that Blink-182 hoodie for myself.
