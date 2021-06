Article content

LIMA — Conservative candidate Keiko Fujimori is ahead of socialist rival Pedro Castillo in Peru’s presidential election run-off, according to an Ipsos exit poll released on Sunday evening.

Although still in a statistical tie, Fujimori has 50.3% of the vote and Castillo has a 49.7% share, with a error margin of plus or minus 3%, according to the poll. (Reporting by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)