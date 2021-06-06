Karlie Kloss Pumped Her Breastmilk In The Back Of A Car

“Mama’s first night out.”
The model shared a funny photo of herself pumping breastmilk while riding in the backseat of a New York City car on Instagram.
Kloss appeared to be amused by the whole situation because she stuck her tongue out in the picture and lifted her shirt up to show off her two breast pumps.
She even shared another photo of herself that night and captioned it, “Mama’s first night out.”
The mom of one also shared a few more pics of herself modeling alongside a beautiful creation by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama in New York.
“A whimsical evening with @VeuveClicquotUSA and the New York Botanical Garden,” she captioned the post with the hashtags “#LaGrandeDamexYayoiKusama” and “#ad21+.”
Kloss appears to be enjoying her new life as a mom. Who said it takes years to find the perfect work/life balance?
