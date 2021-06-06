Home Entertainment John Krasinski Cutest Instagram Posts

Isn’t John Krasinski just great?


Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Not to mention he’s a total babe and his relationship with Emily Blunt is pretty much goals.


Mike Coppola / Getty Images

So what else makes him rad? John’s Instagram feed is full of gems that’ll bring nothing but a smile to your face.


Vera Anderson / WireImage / Via Getty Images

We’ve rounded some of his best IG posts of all time. Check them out below (and get ready to seriously crush on him):

1.

To start, the very first time he debuted “Some Good News” when the world really needed a pick-me-up in 2020:

2.

When he a did virtual reunion with the cast of The Office:

3.

This snapshot that’s ready for the red carpet:

4.

This talk show selfie:

5.

That time he was getting ready for his first public theatre performance:

6.

This sweet behind-the-scenes moment:

7.

This epic on-stage moment at SXSW:

8.

This preview of his “Some Good News” home studio:

9.

This too-cute-for-words candid reaction:

10.

This very nostalgic prom-inspired throwback:

11.

And this seriously sweet slow dance complete with an 80s soundtrack:

12.

This happy graduation day pose:

13.

This festively fun time:

14.

That time he hilariously celebrated his 40th birthday:

15.

This postcard-worthy stroll on set:

16.

This adorable photo with his other half:

17.

That time he bumped into Pam:

18.

And you can’t forget Kevin:

19.

Finally, this time he gave movie fans the surprise of a lifetime:

What’s your favorite John Krasinski role of all time? Let us know in the comments below!

