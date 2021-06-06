John Krasinski Cutest Instagram Posts

Isn’t John Krasinski just great?
Not to mention he’s a total babe and his relationship with Emily Blunt is pretty much goals.
So what else makes him rad? John’s Instagram feed is full of gems that’ll bring nothing but a smile to your face.
We’ve rounded some of his best IG posts of all time. Check them out below (and get ready to seriously crush on him):
1.
To start, the very first time he debuted “Some Good News” when the world really needed a pick-me-up in 2020:
2.
When he a did virtual reunion with the cast of The Office:
3.
This snapshot that’s ready for the red carpet:
4.
This talk show selfie:
5.
That time he was getting ready for his first public theatre performance:
6.
This sweet behind-the-scenes moment:
7.
This epic on-stage moment at SXSW:
8.
This preview of his “Some Good News” home studio:
9.
This too-cute-for-words candid reaction:
10.
This very nostalgic prom-inspired throwback:
11.
And this seriously sweet slow dance complete with an 80s soundtrack:
12.
This happy graduation day pose:
13.
This festively fun time:
14.
That time he hilariously celebrated his 40th birthday:
15.
This postcard-worthy stroll on set:
16.
This adorable photo with his other half:
17.
That time he bumped into Pam:
18.
And you can’t forget Kevin:
19.
Finally, this time he gave movie fans the surprise of a lifetime:
What’s your favorite John Krasinski role of all time? Let us know in the comments below!
