Jean Yoon Says Working On Kim’s Convenience Was Panful

“I’m sick of holding this back.”
Earlier today, Yoon responded to an article about co-star Simu Liu’s recent comments regarding the show’s conclusion and spinoff by sharing her own “painful” experience of working on Kim’s Convenience.
“[A]s an Asian Canadian woman, a Korean-Canadian woman w more experience and knowledge of the world of my characters,” she wrote, “the lack of Asian female, especially Korean writers in the writers room of Kims made my life VERY DIFFICULT & the experience of working on the show painful.”
Yoon also claimed that Kim’s Convenience co-creator Kevin White “clearly set the parameters” of the show itself instead of co-creator Ins Choi — “a FACT,” she stated, “that was concealed from us as a cast.”
After a period of time that Yoon described as a “crisis,” Choi “[resumed] control of the show” for its fifth and final season.
Yoon went on to explain that, because of COVID-19, the Kim’s Convenience cast received drafts of the entire season in advance — and they “discovered storylines that were OVERTLY RACIST, and so extremely culturally inaccurate that the cast came together and expressed concerns collectively.”
With Choi resuming control of the show, Yoon explained that “most [of the] offensive ‘jokes’ were removed,” before giving an example of one of them from the original season 5 drafts.
The drafted scene involved Mrs. Kim wearing nude-colored shorts and having to be told “she looks naked from the waist down” by Mr. Kim.
“No one, esp. Mrs. Kim, would be unaware that a garment makes her look naked,” Yoon explained while also pointing out that “[s}tripping someone naked is the first act before public humiliation or rape.”
Yoon claimed that Choi ultimately cut the scene at her request, and that if it was left into the episode it “would have aired hours after 8 people, 6 Asian women, were shot in Atlanta, GA in a hate crime spree that shocked the nation. THIS IS WHY IT MATTERS.”
“If an Asian actor says, ‘Hey this isn’t cool,’ then maybe should just fix it, and say THANK YOU.”
Yoon also seemed to suggest that, when she raised issue with the accuracy of a plotline involving her character’s multiple sclerosis diagnosis, the show’s producers said “Jean doesn’t understand comedy.”
After describing the struggles and achievements of working on Kim’s Convenience at large, Yoon referenced a scene in the final season to describe how she eventually felt about working on the show.
“That’s what it felt like. The love died.”
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.