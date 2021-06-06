Japan government to vow fiscal reform, action to avert deflation

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians wearing protective masks, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, make their way at Ginza shopping district which closed to cars on Sunday in Tokyo, Japan, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s government will pledge to take steps “without hesitation” to prevent the economy from slipping back into deflation, a draft of its economic and fiscal blueprint obtained by Reuters showed.
The government will also promise to “strive” for fiscal reform and voice hope that the Bank of Japan achieve its 2% inflation target with an eye on economic, price and financial developments, the draft showed.
