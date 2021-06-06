Jack Dorsey’s Square Inc. to invest $5M in Blockstream Bitcoin mining facility By Cointelegraph

Square Inc (NYSE:)., a crypto-friendly mobile payments company, is planning to invest $5 million in a solar-powered (BTC) mining facility for Blockstream Mining, offering further insight into Jack Dorsey’s continued support for blockchain infrastructure.

Chris Cook, Blockstream’s chief information officer, announced the collaborative partnership on Saturday, where he outlined plans to build the open-sourced mining facility at one of Blockstream’s United States operations.