Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.05% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
17

© Reuters. Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.05%

Investing.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Sunday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the lost 0.05%.

The best performers of the session on the were ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd (TASE:), which rose 3.24% or 77 points to trade at 2452 at the close. Meanwhile, Nova (TASE:) added 3.22% or 1030 points to end at 33060 and Ashtrom Group Ltd (TASE:) was up 2.74% or 203 points to 7600 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Energean Oil & Gas PLC (TASE:), which fell 3.98% or 151 points to trade at 3639 at the close. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TASE:) declined 2.65% or 93 points to end at 3410 and OPKO Health Inc (TASE:) was down 2.33% or 28 points to 1172.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 308 to 149 and 29 ended unchanged.

Shares in ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd (TASE:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 3.24% or 77 to 2452. Shares in Nova (TASE:) rose to all time highs; up 3.22% or 1030 to 33060.

Crude oil for July delivery was up 0.87% or 0.60 to $69.41 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August rose 0.45% or 0.32 to hit $71.63 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 1.11% or 20.70 to trade at $1894.00 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was down 0.11% to 3.2510, while EUR/ILS rose 0.25% to 3.9558.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.41% at 90.127.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR