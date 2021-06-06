Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.05% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.05%



Investing.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Sunday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the lost 0.05%.

The best performers of the session on the were ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd (TASE:), which rose 3.24% or 77 points to trade at 2452 at the close. Meanwhile, Nova (TASE:) added 3.22% or 1030 points to end at 33060 and Ashtrom Group Ltd (TASE:) was up 2.74% or 203 points to 7600 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Energean Oil & Gas PLC (TASE:), which fell 3.98% or 151 points to trade at 3639 at the close. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TASE:) declined 2.65% or 93 points to end at 3410 and OPKO Health Inc (TASE:) was down 2.33% or 28 points to 1172.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 308 to 149 and 29 ended unchanged.

Shares in ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd (TASE:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 3.24% or 77 to 2452. Shares in Nova (TASE:) rose to all time highs; up 3.22% or 1030 to 33060.

Crude oil for July delivery was up 0.87% or 0.60 to $69.41 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August rose 0.45% or 0.32 to hit $71.63 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 1.11% or 20.70 to trade at $1894.00 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was down 0.11% to 3.2510, while EUR/ILS rose 0.25% to 3.9558.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.41% at 90.127.