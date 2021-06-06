Home Business Hybrid smart contracts will replace the legal system By Cointelegraph

Hybrid smart contracts will replace the legal system By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
17

Hybrid smart contracts will replace the legal system

The era of unintelligible contracts written in legalese by lawyers in $2,000 suits with degrees from Ivy League schools is over. The contracts of the next century will be hybrid smart contracts, written in code by programmers wearing $20 hoodies and living in their NYC-shared apartment.

Smart contracts are self-enforcing contracts, written in code and executed by the blockchain. These smart contracts are great at sending and receiving money, and doing simple calculations, but they cannot access off-chain data, perform complex calculations or generate random numbers on their own.

Nick Spanos is a co-founder of the Zap Protocol, the decentralized oracle solution for smart contracts. An early pioneer, Nick founded Center NYC in 2013, the world’s first-ever physical crypto trading floor, located across from the NYSE.