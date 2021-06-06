Home Entertainment Harry Styles Newlywed Game Trivia Quiz

Harry Styles Newlywed Game Trivia Quiz

Bradly Lamb
Please treat Harry with kindness and get these questions right!

Welcome to The Newlywed Game! Before you get started, here’s a rundown. So, in some alternate universe, you and Harry Styles have just gotten married and for fun, you’ve decided to compete on the show.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

For those who don’t know, The Newlywed Game is a game show that puts newly married couples against each other in a series of questions to determine how well the spouses know or don’t know each other.

Here’s how this will work: There are going to be four rounds of Harry Styles-themed trivia. Each round has four questions that range from between 5-20 points for each question answered correctly. If you answer a question incorrectly, you won’t lose or gain any points. But to keep things spicy, on the last round, if you answer incorrectly, you’ll lose five points. All you have to do is get 150 points and you win! If you get more, there’s a bonus prize! Hope you’ve brushed up on your trivia lately. Good luck and have fun!

