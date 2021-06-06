Harry Styles Newlywed Game Trivia Quiz

Here’s how this will work: There are going to be four rounds of Harry Styles-themed trivia. Each round has four questions that range from between 5-20 points for each question answered correctly. If you answer a question incorrectly, you won’t lose or gain any points. But to keep things spicy, on the last round, if you answer incorrectly, you’ll lose five points. All you have to do is get 150 points and you win! If you get more, there’s a bonus prize! Hope you’ve brushed up on your trivia lately. Good luck and have fun!