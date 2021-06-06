Hacktivist collective Anonymous takes aim at Elon Musk. Who cares? By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Hacktivist collective Anonymous takes aim at Elon Musk. Who cares?

It’s the classic Anonymous modus operandi: a monologue worthy of a super villain, a perceived attack on an individual right or public good, some guy in a Guy Fawkes mask, and a whole lot of fizzbang-wowie video effects and voice distortion.

But as the hacktivist collective takes aim at a new target in Elon Musk, the latest “expect us” threat prompts the question: who cares?