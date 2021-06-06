FTX crypto exchange seals $210M naming rights deal for esports behemoth TSM By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
FTX and global esports brand Team SoloMid, oTSM, have signed a multi-year partnership that grants exclusive naming rights to the crypto trading platform.

According to a release issued on Friday, the deal is valued at $210 million with the esports brand’s name changing to “TSM FTX.”