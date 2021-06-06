El Salvador Could Make Bitcoin a Legal Tender By CoinQuora



El Salvador’s President, Nayib Bukele intends to make a Legal Tender.

He said he will pass a bill to the country’s congress on a video at the Bitcoin 2021 Conference.

The country will partner with Strike to build a modern financial framework.

El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, makes a huge announcement at the Bitcoin 2021 Conference in Miami. He says he intends to send a bill to his country’s congress to make Bitcoin (BTC) a legal tender.

Bukele announced this intention via a pre-recorded video that played at the conference. His words led to thunderous applause from the conference attendees. Consequently, if El Salvador’s congress passes the bill, El Salvador will be the first sovereign country ever to adopt Bitcoin as a legal tender.

The video aired during Jack Mallers’ talk. He is the Founder of Strike, the

This article was first published on coinquora.com

