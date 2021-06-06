Eastern German state votes in final test before national election

Article content

WITTENBERG — The eastern German state of Saxony-Anhalt voted on Sunday in the last test of public opinion before September’s national election, one which could deal a blow to conservative Armin Laschet’s hopes of succeeding Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Surveys ahead of the state election showed a small lead for the Christian Democrats (CDU) of Laschet and Merkel, but the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) was running just one percentage point behind in the final poll published on Friday.

Casting his vote, conservative state premier Reiner Haseloff said he had done all he could to persuade voters in the relatively poor region not to turn to the far right.

“I’ve done everything necessary and possible to persuade people that we need stability and a democratic center,” he told reporters in his home town of Wittenberg, where in 1517 Martin Luther nailed his 95 theses critical of the Pope to a church door, igniting the Protestant Reformation.

Turnout, down sharply on five years ago earlier in the day, had recovered with two hours to go before polls were due to close at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT), suggesting voters may have heeded his call.

Low turnout has often favored parties at the political margins.