Don’t Gamble Your Rent on Bitcoin By CoinQuora

© Reuters. Kraken CEO Jesse Powell: Don’t Gamble Your Rent on Bitcoin
- Kraken CEO Jesse Powell thinks that will hit $200,000 in 2021
- He said that people would be willing to go on Ramen diets to buy more BTC.
According to an interview with Bloomberg TV, Kraken CEO Jesse Powell thinks that Bitcoin will hit $200,000 in 2021. He said that people would be willing to go on Ramen diets to buy more BTC.
“People are getting ready to go on ramen diets to buy Bitcoin,” says Kraken CEO Jesse Powell to @emilychangtv.
But he still cautions: “Don’t gamble your rent on Bitcoin” https://t.co/nfmSiitOr0 pic.twitter.com/MDEppSBeGA
— Bloomberg TV (@BloombergTV) June 4, 2021
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.