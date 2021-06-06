Dented by jobs miss, dollar teeters ahead of CPI

Matilda Colman
SINGAPORE — The U.S. dollar began the week

under gentle pressure, after a second consecutive month of

softer-than-expected U.S. jobs data reversed its recent attempts

at a rally, as focus shifted to inflation figures and a European

Central Bank meeting.

Friday jobs readout, which showed U.S. non-farm payrolls

increasing by 559,000 in May, missed market expectations by

nearly 90,000 and seemed to cool worries that the recovery was

running hot enough to require early tapering of policy support.

After the data, the dollar unwound a broad bounce, and on

Monday it opened in Asia near where it finished the week. A euro

bought $1.2165, about 0.5% below the three-week high

of $1.2104 it had struck on Friday.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars were back above 77

cents and 72 cents, respectively, and the dollar was back

beneath 110 Japanese yen, last trading at 109.61 yen.

China’s yuan bounced back to again trade stronger than 6.4

per dollar and last bought 6.3880 offshore.

“Friday’s slightly softer-than-expected U.S. May employment

numbers stand to set the tone for the weeks ahead,” ING Bank

analysts said in a note to clients.

“This provides the excuse for the (U.S. Federal Reserve) to

say that substantial progress towards its goals has not been

achieved and to defer the tapering debate a little longer.”

Short bets against the dollar increased a tiny bit last week

as Fed officials insist the recovery has a long way to run and

they will not rush to react to short-term data points.

Still, U.S. inflation figures due on Thursday will be a major

focus for traders looking to glean an insight into just how

short-term growing price pressures may be. Another miss of lofty

forecasts might clear the way for further dollar declines.

“Assuming dollar bears can pass through Super Thursday of

U.S. CPI and the ECB policy decision unscathed, the dollar could

stay gently offered into the major event risk of the month which

is the FOMC decision,” ING analysts added in their note.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback

against a basket of six major currencies, was steady at 90.107

in Asia, in the top half of a narrow range it has kept for

several weeks.

Also this week is Chinese trade balance data, which could

give a reading on the fundamental forces behind the yuan’s rapid

rise, while the market’s focus for the ECB is on whether the

bank adjusts the pace of its bond buying program.

“The ECB is in a bit of a Catch-22,” said Rabobank’s macro

strategists in a client note. “The outlook is gradually

improving and the financial conditions are also still broadly

conducive to the recovery,” they said.

However, this is partly due to resolute dovishness from

several members, setting the stage for debate inside this week’s

meeting which may deliver a small slowdown in the pace of bond

buying, Rabobank added.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0044 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.2169 $1.2167 +0.02% -0.39% +1.2173 +1.2163

Dollar/Yen 109.5400 109.5100 +0.00% +6.02% +109.6300 +0.0000

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.8990 0.8991 -0.01% +1.62% +0.8994 +0.8989

Sterling/Dollar 1.4167 1.4164 +0.03% +3.70% +1.4169 +1.4157

Dollar/Canadian 1.2077 1.2074 +0.02% -5.16% +1.2080 +1.2074

Aussie/Dollar 0.7742 0.7742 +0.01% +0.65% +0.7748 +0.7738

NZ 0.7208 0.7212 -0.04% +0.38% +0.7213 +0.7207

Dollar/Dollar

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

