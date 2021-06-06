Dented by jobs miss, dollar teeters ahead of CPI

Article content

SINGAPORE — The U.S. dollar began the week

under gentle pressure, after a second consecutive month of

softer-than-expected U.S. jobs data reversed its recent attempts

at a rally, as focus shifted to inflation figures and a European

Central Bank meeting.

Friday jobs readout, which showed U.S. non-farm payrolls

increasing by 559,000 in May, missed market expectations by

nearly 90,000 and seemed to cool worries that the recovery was

running hot enough to require early tapering of policy support.

After the data, the dollar unwound a broad bounce, and on

Monday it opened in Asia near where it finished the week. A euro

bought $1.2165, about 0.5% below the three-week high

of $1.2104 it had struck on Friday.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars were back above 77

cents and 72 cents, respectively, and the dollar was back

beneath 110 Japanese yen, last trading at 109.61 yen.

China’s yuan bounced back to again trade stronger than 6.4

per dollar and last bought 6.3880 offshore.

“Friday’s slightly softer-than-expected U.S. May employment

numbers stand to set the tone for the weeks ahead,” ING Bank

analysts said in a note to clients.

“This provides the excuse for the (U.S. Federal Reserve) to