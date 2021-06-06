DeFi is Helping Fueling the Crypto Market Boom—and Its Recent Volatility By CoinQuora



The Wall Street Journal: DeFi is Helping Fueling the Crypto Market Boom—and Its Recent Volatility



According to the WSJ, apart from Dogecoin and NFTs, money is also flooding to DeFi

DeFi is helping the cryptocurrency market to thrive

It has also led to a surge in volatility

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) recently published an article declaring that DeFi is a double-edged sword for the cryptocurrency market. By helping the cryptocurrency market thrive, it has also led to a surge in volatility.

“Dogecoin and NFTs have captured the public’s imagination, but money is also flooding into another hot, and risky, corner of the cryptocurrency market: DeFi,” writes the WSJ.

Decentralized Finance or DeFi is a generic term for financial services offered on public blockchains. Similar to traditional banks, DeFi…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora