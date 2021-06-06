Crypto Michael Analyzes Possible Price for ADA, ETH, and ALGO By CoinQuora



Crypto Michael Analyzes Possible Price for ADA, ETH, and ALGO



Michael van de Poppe believes that is taking a new price high.

Poppe also predicted the bull market for and Algorand.

A crypto analyst and trader, Michaël van de Poppe believes that Cardano (ADA) is gathering momentum to reach a new price high. In addition, he also predicted the resumption of the bull market for Ethereum (ETH) and Algorand (ALGO). Poppe is recognized as Crypto Michael in the crypto space.

In a tweet, the top trader told his followers that Cardano has potential with its pair (). The pair has to hold the key support of $0.00004 to breach into the $0.00005 resistance and go for $0.00006.

However, if the pair hits the target, it would still be less than 50% from its all-time high of $0.00008788. Notably, Crypto Michael tweeted, “Cardano is still fine here and eager for continuation towards new highs, as the critical levels are holding up for support.”

#Cardano is still fine here and eager for continuation towards new highs, as the critical levels are holding up for support. pic.twitter.com/BiDuTj7idr — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) June 4, 2021

Simultaneously, Ethereum was poised to break immediate resistance of $2,700 for a surge to $3,400, according to the analyst.

Moreover, Crypto Michael wrote, “Ethereum looks better than Bitcoin at this stage as it’s holding up support here. In the meantime, the BTC pair crawls to the highs. Therefore, if resistance breaks on #ETH at $2,700 area, I’m expecting $3,400 next.”

#Ethereum looks better than #Bitcoin at this stage as it’s holding up support here. In the meantime, the $BTC pair crawls to the highs. Therefore, if resistance breaks on #ETH at $2,700 area, I’m expecting $3,400 next. pic.twitter.com/de6kgg89Zt — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) June 5, 2021

Furthermore, Michaël van de Poppe also noticed the price trend of Algorand (ALGO). According to Poppe, the pair has continued its stability above key technical indicators and is now aiming for a 95% move from its current price of 0.00002818.

He added, Algorand is continuing the momentum here, as the bull cycle didn’t end for this one, staying over the 100-Day and 200-Day MAs (moving averages). Therefore, eager for continuation to 3,800 (0.000038) and 5,500 sats (0.000055).

