China’s Twitter Equivalent Weibo Bans Many Crypto Accounts By CoinQuora

China’s Twitter Equivalent Weibo Bans Many Crypto Accounts
- Weibo (NASDAQ:), a Chinese microblogging website, banned many crypto accounts.
- However, it may be a response to Beijing’s crackdown policy.
According to Wu Blockchain, Sina (NASDAQ:) Weibo, a Chinese microblogging website, banned many crypto accounts. Weibo is one of China’s biggest social media platforms, with over 445 million monthly active users.
Wu Blockchain, which provides news and analysis on China’s cryptocurrency industry, first noticed the ban. The firm said this is the harshest suspension of crypto accounts in history. However, it may be a response to Beijing’s crackdown policy.
Wu Blockchain announced the news on its Twitter account on Saturday afternoon. “On Weibo (China’s Twitter), a large number of cryptocurrency KOL accounts have been blocked,” the firm said.
Breaking: On Weibo (China’s Twitter), a large number of cryptocurrency KOL accounts have been blocked. This is the harshest suspension of crypto in history, and it may be a response to Beijing’…
This article was first published on coinquora.com
