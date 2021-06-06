BTC, ETH, ADA, SOL, THETA By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
13

Top 5 cryptocurrencies to watch this week: BTC, ETH, ADA, SOL, THETA

When the sentiment in the market turns bearish, every bit of negative news, however insignificant, pulls the price down as traders panic sell. This is what happened after China’s social media giant, Weibo (NASDAQ:), suspended a number of crypto-related accounts and triggered fears that a wider crackdown could occur.

In other news, a note from Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) said their meetings with 25 chief investment officers of long-only and hedge funds revealed (BTC) as the least favorite asset for investment.

Crypto market data daily view. Source: Coin360