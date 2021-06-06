BitMEX To Send Physical Bitcoin to the Moon By CoinQuora



Cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX announced that it is sending bitcoin to the moon.

Bitmex said it would launch a physical bitcoin to the moon this time

Cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX announced that it is sending bitcoin to the moon in its Q4.

According to the BitMEX team, a leading space robotics company that they support will help them send the coin. The team also stated that the currency would hold one bitcoin with an address that they would release to the public.

While many say that bitcoin’s price has gone to the moon many times before, Bitmex said it would launch a physical bitcoin to the moon this time.

Moreover, Astrobotic Technology Inc. is the company that will help BitMEX launch BTC to the moon. Astrobotic Technology is a leading space robotics company that BitMEX supports.

Furthermore, the exchange said,

Astrobotic Technology Inc will send our first commercial lander to the moon in our fourth quarter of this year.

Let’s note that Astrobotic Technology is one of NASA’s choices. It was chosen to deliver science, exploration, and tech demonstration payloads. So, BitMEX will mint a physical bitcoin, similar to the Casascius coins of 2013. Then they will deliver it to the moon through Astrobotic.

“It will be the first-ever bitcoin to be on the surface of the Moon, with photographic evidence taken to prove it,” BitMEX noted. Precisely, the coin will display the BitMEX name, the mission name, and the minting date. Also, the bitcoin price at the time of minting.

In addition, BitMEX CEO Alex Höptner said that for all the talk of bitcoin going to the moon, they would do it. Besides referring to Elon Musk sending Dogecoin to the moon, the CEO noted that they have nothing against Dog Money. But they felt it is only right to help bitcoin get there first.

