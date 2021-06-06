Australia’s Altium rejects $3.9 bln offer from U.S. software firm Autodesk

Article content

Software maker Altium Ltd said on Monday it had rejected a formal buyout proposal from American peer Autodesk Inc that valued the company at A$5.05 billion ($3.91 billion).

The U.S. firm that makes AutoCAD software offered A$38.50 for each share of Altium, a 41.5% premium to the stock’s last closing price.

Altium’s board said Autodesk’s proposal significantly undervalued the company’s prospects. ($1 = 1.2923 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)