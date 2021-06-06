Asian Stocks Down, Analysis of “Goldilocks” U.S. Employment Report Continues By Investing.com



By Gina Lee

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly down Monday morning as investors continued to digest the U.S. employment report released at the end of the previous week.

China’s edged down 0.11% by 9:46 PM ET (1:46 AM GMT) while the was up 0.74%. China is due to release trade data, including , and figures, later in the day.

Hong Kong’s was down 0.72%.

Japan’s was up 0.28% while South Korea’s inched down 0.03%.

In Australia, the inched down 0.04%.

The U.S. employment report said that rose by 559,000 in May, below the 650,000 in forecast prepared by Investing.com but above April’s 278,000 reading. May’s was at a better-than-expected 5.8%.

The report continued to fuel the debate as to whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will taper its asset purchases earlier than expected as price pressures increase.

U.S. Treasury Secretary said President Joe Biden plans to move forward with his spending plans even if they trigger inflation that persists into 2022. She added that a “slightly higher” interest rate environment would be a “plus.”

“The data was perfect for a goldilocks type outlook for risk: not too hot to bring in fears of a faster Fed taper, and not too cold to worry about the outlook for the recovery… this caused a weaker dollar, better stocks, reinforced the earlier bid in commodities, and boosted emerging markets,” NatWest Markets strategist John Briggs told Reuters.

Investors now await figures, due later in the week, for further clues to the Fed’s next move. However, Briggs expects that Fed officials could start discussing tapering at its June policy meeting, with the start coming in early 2022 and a rate hike not until 2024. The meeting is currently scheduled to take place from Jun. 15 to 16.

The European Central Bank holds is also due to hand down its policy decision on Thursday. The central bank is widely expected to stay the course regarding its current stimulus measures, with tapering still in the distant future.

Other investors also looked to Thursday’s CPI data for further clues.

“The slightly softer-than-expected rise in U.S. payroll employment in May probably won’t change the Fed’s thinking, but another pickup in CPI inflation likely to be reported on Thursday will further spur the taper talk,” AMP (OTC:) Capital head of investment strategy and chief economist Shane Oliver said in a note.

Meanwhile, finance ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Yellen, struck a landmark agreement over the weekend during their meeting in London. The agreement could see taxes for big firms increased and enable governments to impose levies on U.S. tech giants including Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:) and Facebook Inc . (NASDAQ:)