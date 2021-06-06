Anonymous Targets Elon Musk Because of Crypto Misdeeds By CoinQuora



Anonymous Targets Elon Musk Because of Crypto Misdeeds



Anonymous sent a video message to Elon Musk blaming him for influencing crypto.

They also listed other Musk’s ‘misdeeds’ the public may not be aware of.

The Anonymous group has published a video message for Elon Musk to blame him for overly influencing cryptocurrencies through Twitter statements. In this message, they called Musk “nothing more than another narcissistic rich dude who is desperate for attention.”

Anonymous is a decentralized international group known for cyberattacks on Interpol, the European Parliament, and other governments since 2003. They recently posted a video with the message on their YouTube channel, where they listed Musk’s “misdeeds” on the network. They mentioned many things the public may not be aware of Tesla‘s CEO, including how Tesla (NASDAQ:) actually makes money, harms the environment, how Musk treats his employees, and the attempts to control .

The group said that there is always some risk involved in the investment process. Therefore, investors need to be ready for possible volatility. Still, nevertheless, the messages published by Musk on his Twitter page indicate “a clear disregard for the average working person.” And people’s dreams are ruined over his “public temper tantrums,” causing BTC crush.

Notably, Anonymous stated that “Tesla made more money holding Bitcoin for a few months than they did in years of selling cars.” Also, the hackers recalled Musk’s plans to conquer Mars. Anonymous believe that the entrepreneur “will send people to die” on the Red Planet.

Hackers also questioned Musk’s sincerity in his desire to help improve the global ecology since cryptocurrency mining cannot improve the situation with carbon emissions. According to them, Musk “is trying to play on both sides.”

Recall the last time the Bitcoin rate updated its historical record on April 14. Then its price reached $64 thousand, but it went below $35 thousand within the next month. The statements of the American entrepreneur Elon Musk played a prominent role in Bitcoin’s fall in the rate, who on May 13 announced that Tesla had suspended sales of its cars for BTC. Then the Bitcoin price fell by more than 15%, to $ 46.2 thousand.

