US Justice Dept got gag order on NY Times execs in fight over email logs – NYT

The U.S. Justice Department under presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden waged “a secret legal battle to obtain the email logs of four New York Times reporters,” including a gag order on executives, the newspaper reported on Friday.

The legal battle to gain access to the email logs of four of the journalists started in the last weeks of Trump’s presidency and sought to reveal reporters’ sources, the Times said https://nyti.ms/3uRBH9V.

“While the Trump administration never informed The Times about the effort, the Biden administration continued waging the fight this year, telling a handful of top Times executives about it but imposing a gag order to shield it from public view,” the report said, citing Times lawyer David McCraw.

The order prevented executives from disclosing the government’s efforts even to the executive editor, Dean Baquet, and other newsroom leaders, it said.

McCraw was quoted as saying the gag order, which he called unprecedented, had been in effect since March 3 but had now been lifted by a federal court.

The battle was over an effort by the Justice Department to seize email logs from Google, which operates the Times’s email system and had resisted the effort to obtain the information, the report said.