Taiwan says it is discussing making COVID-19 vaccines for U.S. firms

TAIPEI — Taiwan is in talks with U.S. companies about making their COVID-19 vaccines, following similar talks with European firms, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said on Saturday.

Taiwan, like much of the world, has been trying to speed up its vaccination program following a spike in domestic cases, but has been stymied by global supply shortages.

Chen told reporters that they previously had talks with European companies he did not name about producing their vaccines under license.

“Only recently have we started to have talks with U.S. companies, to see if it’s possible or not to carry out relevant subcontracting work,” he added, without providing details.

Taiwan has ordered around five million shots from U.S. firm Moderna Inc, of which 150,000 have arrived. It has ordered 10 millions shots from British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca PLC.

Taiwan, also in talks with BioNTech SE, blames China – which claims the island as its own territory – for blocking a deal with the German company earlier this year.

Johnson & Johnson said on Friday it has been in talks with Taiwan about providing its COVID-19 vaccine to the island since last year.

Around 3% of Taiwan’s 23.5 million people have received at least one shot of a vaccine. Japan on Friday donated 1.24 million doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine.