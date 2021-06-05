Square to Invest in Solar-Powered Bitcoin Mining Facility

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Square Inc. will invest $5 million to build a solar-powered Bitcoin mining facility at a Blockstream Mining site in the U.S. through a partnership with the blockchain technology provider.

The facility will be a “proof-of-concept for a 100% renewable energy Bitcoin mine at scale,” Blockstream said in a press release on its website. Information on operational costs and return-on-investment will be open to the public.

NOTE: Jack Dorsey Says Square May Build a Bitcoin Hardware Wallet

