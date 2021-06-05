Sebastian Stan Girlfriend Alejandra Onieva Birthday Instagram

I guess you could say I Sebastian STAN their relationship (Wocka Wocka)!
Y’all know Sebastian Stan, right? Talented actor, beloved Winter Soldier, and keeper of an absolutely hilarious Instagram account?
Well, what you might NOT have known is that Sebastian has been dating fellow actor and beautiful human Alejandra Onieva since early 2020!
ANYWAY, this week Sebastian posted a video* to celebrate Alejandra’s birthday, and — without exaggeration — it’s just about the cutest damn thing I’ve ever seen in my damn life. No, really. Please, just enjoy:
The adorable lil’ short — aptly titled, “Life Is Beautiful” — walks us through a day in Sebastian and Alejandra’s relationship during quarantine. They’re separated, and he has nothing but a photo of her on his phone to hang out with.
They wake up and eat breakfast together…
…do some yoga (she’s killin’ it; he’s not)…
…he throws a ball directly at her face, like you do when you’re in love…
…and then the whole thing culminates in a very romantic date night dance party, and they’ve! Got! Moves!
OK, so was that not JUST ABOUT AS CUTE AS A BASKET FULL OF PUPPIES WEARIN’ HATS BEING CARRIED BY BETTY WHITE?! That was some cute stuff right there!
“Happy Birthday, [Alejandra],” he wrote in the video’s description. “Over a year ago, out of a lot of darkness…you became the light. 🔥 I’m so grateful. 🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻”
And OF COURSE Alejandra thought it was adorable too, commenting, “The love you give me is the most beautiful gift this life has given me, te quiero!”
So I guess you could say we Sebastian STAN this relationship! Amirite?!
In conclusion: Ladies and gentlemen, if your S.O. isn’t willing to make a silent short film to cement their eternal, undying love for you and post it to Instagram for all to see — dump ’em.
