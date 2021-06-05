Rihanna New Pics And More Celeb Tweets

2.
Lil Nas X shared a great way to celebrate:
5.
And so many celebs, like Kerry Washington, Pink, Laverne Cox, Steph Curry, and Dionne Warwick (just to name a few) rallied around her in support:
6.
Rihanna shared some amazing new photos — no caption necessary:
7.
Dick Van Dyke and Steve Martin had a sweet exchange:
9.
Kelly Clarkson and Pink continued their mutual adoration of each other on Twitter, and I love every second:
12.
Dan Levy had thoughts about the Mare of Easttown finale — honestly, what are we going to do Sunday without a new episode?!
