Rihanna New Pics And More Celeb Tweets

Lil Nas X shared a great way to celebrate:

for pride month if you have friends who are part of the lgbtq+ community let them know that they are loved. give them all of your money.


Twitter: @LilNasX

4.

Naomi Osaka announced that she was withdrawing from the French Open:

5.

And so many celebs, like Kerry Washington, Pink, Laverne Cox, Steph Curry, and Dionne Warwick (just to name a few) rallied around her in support:

❤️@naomiosaka, I’m happy you realize your health and well-being are your priority. Take care of YOU always! You are the only You that You have! ❤️

6.

Rihanna shared some amazing new photos — no caption necessary:


Twitter: @rihanna

7.

Dick Van Dyke and Steve Martin had a sweet exchange:

@SteveMartinToGo I remember that day very well, you were the only sleight of hand artist with an arrow through your head.


Twitter: @iammrvandy

9.

Kelly Clarkson and Pink continued their mutual adoration of each other on Twitter, and I love every second:

PINK!!!! Girl I love you!! Congrats on the new documentary! Can’t wait to watch and be reminded that I’ll never be as badass as you! 😂🤘🏻 https://t.co/GjBENbsrXh


Twitter: @kellyclarkson

12.

Dan Levy had thoughts about the Mare of Easttown finale — honestly, what are we going to do Sunday without a new episode?!


Twitter: @danjlevy

