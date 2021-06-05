Home Business Post-crash prices give investors a chance to build a diversified portfolio By...

Post-crash prices give investors a chance to build a diversified portfolio By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
12

Altcoin Roundup: Post-crash prices give investors a chance to build a diversified portfolio

Welcome to Cointelegraph Market’s Altcoin Roundup, an in-depth newsletter that focuses on investing from the perspective of fundamental analysis and seeks to identify emerging blockchain projects and tokens that fill niche demands within the growing cryptocurrency market.

The concept of multi-sector investing has long been advocated in traditional finance as the conventional approach to building a balanced portfolio. Typical allocations include representation of stocks, government and corporate bonds, commodities and real estate.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization. Source: CoinMarketCap
Total cryptocurrency market capitalization. Source: CoinMarketCap
Daily DEX volume. Source: Dune Analytics
Tether (USDT) vs. USD Coin (USDC) vs. DAI circulating supply. Source: CoinGecko