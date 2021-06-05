No, Musk, don’t blame Bitcoin for dirty energy — The problem lies deeper By Cointelegraph



No, Musk, don’t blame Bitcoin for dirty energy — The problem lies deeper



Elon Musk is definitely interested in digital currency, but it seems that he doesn’t want to understand it. At least, I worry that he doesn’t have a deep enough understanding of (BTC) and decentralized systems in general.

A decentralized system has to be secure, and proof-of-work (PoW) is the solution for Bitcoin to secure its digital asset. The more successful Bitcoin is, the more energy is required for PoW to secure the network. In other words, the reason that Bitcoin uses up so much more electricity than Dogecoin (DOGE), for example, is because BTC is much more secure than DOGE.

Bobby Lee is the former CEO of China’s first cryptocurrency exchange, BTCC, founded in 2011. Lee received both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in computer science from Stanford University, and started his career in tech as a software engineer at Yahoo. His current venture is Ballet, a cryptocurrency hardware wallet designed for accessibility and adoption by the masses. Lee is also vice-chair of the board of the Bitcoin Foundation and the brother of founder and advocate Charlie Lee.

