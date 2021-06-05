Major Philippine e-wallet GCash eyes crypto trading By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
GCash, a major digital wallet in the Philippines, is reportedly considering introducing crypto trading services.

GCash CEO and president Martha Sazon announced that the firm is looking at offering users the ability to buy, sell and store cryptocurrencies like (BTC) on its platform.