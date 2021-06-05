Magnitude 5.3 earthquake recorded in southern California -USGS By Reuters

(Reuters) – A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck about seven miles west of Calipatria, near California’s Salton Sea, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said on Saturday.
The tremor was part of a series of smaller jolts https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/map/?extent=20.96144,-130.16602&extent=52.45601,-59.85352 that rocked the area near the Mexican border on Saturday morning. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
On Friday, the USGS reported two 5.9 magnitude quakes off the coast of southern Oregon and northern California.
