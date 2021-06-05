‘Largest Bitcoin event in history’ Bitcoin 2021 kicks off in Miami By Cointelegraph

‘Largest Bitcoin event in history’ Bitcoin 2021 kicks off in Miami
2021, the biggest Bitcoin event in history with a sold-out crowd of at least 12,000 attendees in Miami, is kicking off with some of the world’s biggest industry players.
The conference will be one of the largest crypto gatherings to emerge following the COVID-19 pandemic, with organizers expecting more than 50,000 attendees. An unofficial part of the conference kicked off Thursday with a “Whale Day” featuring Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz and BitGO CEO Mike Belshe.
Bitcoin 2021 relocates to “Bitcoin capital” Miami
Day one notable speakers
