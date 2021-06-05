Issa Rae Joins Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Cast

“The way I have loved Spider-Man since the third grade. A dream come true.”

If you’re anything like me (and probably like a million other people), then you’re a huge fan of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.


Sony Pictures Animation / Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Well, good news, Spider-fans: It’s just been announced that Insecure‘s Issa Rae will be joining the sequel’s cast as Spider-Woman.


Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images

Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld will be returning to the sequel as Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy respectively, with the original director, Peter Ramsey, acting as an executive producer.


Sony Pictures Animation / Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

The announcement will probably cement Gwen Stacy as Spider-Gwen and not, as she is in some of the comics, her own universe’s version of Spider-Woman — but who knows! I am but a fool with Wikipedia, not a spider on the wall of the writers’ room!

Issa will be playing Jessica Drew, aka the original Spider-Woman in the comics, but it’s not clear what direction they’re taking the character yet.


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images for Webby Awards

The TL;DR of the Spider-Woman backstory is that her parents injected her with arachnid blood to save her from radiation poisoning and she then became a Hydra agent before becoming our trusty Spider-gal, but, again, the Spider-Verse plot details are very much under wraps.

It’s extra fab that Issa will be voicing the character because we know that she’s been a huge Spider-Man fan since she was a kid. “Since the third grade, I’ve loved Spider-Man, comic books, memorabilia, everything,” she previously told Variety.


Sony Pictures Animation / Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

On the note of superhero franchises in general, Issa was wary and said that they were “over-saturating” the character. However, she added, “Would I take one on that I liked? Yes, absolutely. An existing franchise.” So I guess Issa liked Spider-Verse! Damn, I wish I could manifest this kind of energy.

Issa seemed pretty darn delighted about the news, describing it as a “dream come true.”

She also shared this message sent to her highlighting her “weird ass obsession” with all things Spider-Man:

Her Insecure costar Natasha Rothwell even shared a ‘lil blast from the past…

…Yup, that’s Issa holding a Spider-Man balloon for her birthday.

Alas, we will have to wait until Oct. 7, 2022 for the movie — but hopefully it’ll be worth the wait!

