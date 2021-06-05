Issa Rae Joins Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Cast

“The way I have loved Spider-Man since the third grade. A dream come true.”
If you’re anything like me (and probably like a million other people), then you’re a huge fan of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld will be returning to the sequel as Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy respectively, with the original director, Peter Ramsey, acting as an executive producer.
Issa will be playing Jessica Drew, aka the original Spider-Woman in the comics, but it’s not clear what direction they’re taking the character yet.
It’s extra fab that Issa will be voicing the character because we know that she’s been a huge Spider-Man fan since she was a kid. “Since the third grade, I’ve loved Spider-Man, comic books, memorabilia, everything,” she previously told Variety.
Issa seemed pretty darn delighted about the news, describing it as a “dream come true.”
She also shared this message sent to her highlighting her “weird ass obsession” with all things Spider-Man:
Her Insecure costar Natasha Rothwell even shared a ‘lil blast from the past…
…Yup, that’s Issa holding a Spider-Man balloon for her birthday.
Alas, we will have to wait until Oct. 7, 2022 for the movie — but hopefully it’ll be worth the wait!
