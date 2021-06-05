Ireland confident G7 tax deal won’t dent multinational investment

Article content

DUBLIN — Ireland’s finance minister said he remained confident the country’s low-tax economy would continue to attract multinational investment and jobs even as an overhaul of global corporation tax rules moved a major step closer on Saturday.

The United States, Britain and other leading nations agreed to back a minimum global rate of at least 15% and for firms to pay more tax in the markets where they sell goods and services rather than in countries like Ireland where they book profits.

Ireland, long resigned to having more to lose than most from the reforms due to the attractiveness of its 12.5% rate to foreign multinationals, continued to press the case that any final deal must meet the needs of small and large countries.

But Paschal Donohoe, who attended Saturday’s meeting in his role as president of euro zone’s grouping of finance ministers, also pointed to the fact that companies like Apple have been in Ireland for decades and are among its largest employers.

“The tax environment that is developing at the moment is one also that multinationals are evaluating. The reason that I’m very positive about our country’s future and our economy is twofold,” Donohoe told the Irish Times.