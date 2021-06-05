Indian central bank remains anti-crypto, affirming ‘no change’ in its stance By Cointelegraph

Indian central bank remains anti-crypto, affirming ‘no change’ in its stance
Its infamous circular directing banks to cease servicing crypto firms may have been overturned in the courts but India’s central bank is showing no signs of softening its stance towards cryptocurrencies.
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das reiterated the institution’s position in a recent press conference following a statement on monetary policy, stressing:
