Here’s a live update of the biggest movers and shakers of Day 2 By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin 2021: Here’s a live update of the biggest movers and shakers of Day 2
Some of crypto’s most influential people headlined the second day of 2021 Miami, offering words of wisdom about the future of decentralization, property rightsand financial inclusion.
Day 2 began with a panel discussion centered around Bitcoin’s macro landscape, where Morgan Creek Digital founder Mark Yusko drew attention to the destruction of the dollar caused by the Federal Reserve’s endless money printing. “Thirty-nine percent of all dollars were created in the last 12 months,” he said, adding that the U.S. dollar is “the biggest shitcoin of them all.”
