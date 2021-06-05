Growing pains? DeFi exploits plunder BSC, which calls for reinforcements By Cointelegraph

Growing pains? DeFi exploits plunder BSC, which calls for reinforcements
Several decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols running on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) have fallen victim to major exploits in recent months as the sector continues to see substantial growth in 2021.
Binance’s very own smart contract blockchain platform has seen a surge in demand since its launch in September 2021, due to its low fees and high throughput. This has allowed the Binance Smart Chain to appropriate a percentage of the DeFi market as platforms looked for an alternative to Ethereum’s high gas fees.
