Germany’s Scholz says G7 deal can be ‘good story’ for low-tax Ireland

Article content

DUBLIN — German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said he was sure that low-tax Ireland will continue to have a good basis for attracting investment and jobs from foreign multinationals within the confines of new prospective international tax rules.

“I’m sure that this will be a good story for all countries, also for Ireland in the end,” Scholz told Irish national broadcaster RTE in an interview after he and the finance ministers of other rich nations backed an overhaul of how multinationals should be taxed.

“If we have a level playing field, I’m also sure that a country that is as successful as Ireland is at attracting businesses with good jobs will have a good basis for working with this new situations in the next years.” (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by David Evans)