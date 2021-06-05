Feast or famine on Dogecoin as Coinbase pump triggers whales’ return By Cointelegraph

Some of Dogecoin’s (DOGE) observable metrics depict a blockchain in violent flux amid the fallout from the meme coin’s Coinbase Pro listing. The dollar amount sent across the blockchain in a single day exceeded $47 billion on Thursday — a 690% increase on the figure from less than a week before.

Dogecoin’s price climbed 40% in a single day shortly after Coinbase announced it would open its doors to Doge deposits on Coinbase Pro on Tuesday, June 1, with a view to commencing trading on June 3.