Ethereum options data shows traders’ mixed opinions on ETH’s future By Cointelegraph

Ethereum options data shows traders’ mixed opinions on ETH’s future
After reviewing Ether (ETH) options for June 25, one might think that traders either became overly optimistic or ultra-bearish. Currently, there are large bets for prices below $1,000 while others aim for $3,800 and higher.
A recent report from Coinshares shows that multiple crypto funds have begun seeing net inflows after weeks of record outflows. The report notes that Ether vehicles saw a total of $47 million in inflows, bringing its market dominance up to 27%.
