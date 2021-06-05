Ethereum options data shows traders’ mixed opinions on ETH’s future By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
20

Ethereum options data shows traders’ mixed opinions on ETH’s future

After reviewing Ether (ETH) options for June 25, one might think that traders either became overly optimistic or ultra-bearish. Currently, there are large bets for prices below $1,000 while others aim for $3,800 and higher.

A recent report from Coinshares shows that multiple crypto funds have begun seeing net inflows after weeks of record outflows. The report notes that Ether vehicles saw a total of $47 million in inflows, bringing its market dominance up to 27%.

network net value locked on smart contracts. Source: DeBank
June 25 options open interest. Source: Bybt