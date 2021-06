Article content

MEXICO CITY — El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele said on Saturday that he will send to Congress a bill next week to make bitcoin legal tender in the country.

“In the short term this will generate jobs and help provide financial inclusion to thousands outside the formal economy,” Bukele said in a video presented at the bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito Editing by Marguerita Choy)