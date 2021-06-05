Chrissy Teigen reportedly drops out of Netflix voiceover role amid backlash over bullying scandal

Chrissy Teigen has reportedly stepped back from a voiceover role in Netflix’s Never Have I Ever following accusations that she bullied Courtney Stodden and other reality stars.

Stodden opened up about Teigen’s past behaviour in a recent interview with The Daily Beast, where they recounted how the cookbook author had bullied them when they were a teenager and told them to kill themselves.

After resurfaced tweets from Teigen directed at Stodden corroborated the claims, the 35-year-old publicly apologised on Twitter, where she described herself as an “insecure, attention-seeking troll” and said that she was “mortified and sad at who I used to be”.

“Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls*** in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention-seeking troll,” Teigen wrote on 12 May. “I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behaviour but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel.”

Teigen has taken a hiatus from her social media accounts since the apology, with Variety reporting that the Cravings author has now bowed out of her upcoming role in season two of the Netflix series created by Mindy Kaling.

According to the outlet, the upcoming season will feature “voice-over narration for key characters performed by guest actors,” with the Lip Sync Battle co-host previously scheduled to appear in one episode.

A spokesperson for the show told the outlet that the role will now be recast.

The mother-of-two’s alleged decision to drop out of the project comes after Stodden revealed that they had not been contacted by the cookbook author or her team, despite Teigen’s claims that she had attempted to reach out to the former reality star to apologise.

Addressing the public apology on Instagram on 12 May, Stodden said that they forgive Teigen, but “the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private”.

In the post, Stodden also revealed that Teigen had them blocked on Twitter, so they could not actually see her apology, before sharing their doubts over the authenticity of the apology.

“All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realising her ‘wokeness’ is a broken record,” Stodden wrote.

Following the controversy, it was also reported that Bloomingdales had decided not to sign a contract with Teigen, which would have seen her host an upcoming promo event.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Teigen for comment.